Upholding the promise of educating and helping every girl in Karakat graduate from high school and facilitating meaningful jobs for 1 lakh youth in his tenure, Ghanshyam Tiwari is a young and vibrant face stepping into the Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled for 19th May. The national spokesperson for Samajwadi Party is emerging out as one of the most dynamic and effective voices of Indian Politics on news debates and interviews. An ace student throughout his years of education, he is trained in Public Policy, Management and Engineering. The journey of his academic excellence began during his school and college years where he won the President award in scouts and went on to graduate as the best outgoing student in the class of 2001 at NIT. Getting influenced by the power of education at an early age, he went on to empower himself with more knowledge at some of the most prestigious national and international institutions like IIM Bangalore, Kellogg School of Management and Harvard University.

Beyond his academic accomplishments, he has served leading global organisations like London School of Economics, McKinsey & Company, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Intel Technologies. At Intel, he actively worked on projects where Intel moved from Pentium to now ubiquitous multi-core microprocessors. At Intel, he also joined the first executive general management programme at IIM Bangalore. By the year 2008, Ghanshyam Tiwari was progressing rapidly in his career in the field of technology. But this did not deter him from travelling the road to his social mission whose foundation was deep-rooted in his values and life journey.

Ghanshyam was born in Hyderabad in 1979 but grew up in different states of India, experiencing a grounded yet inspiring environment at many idealistic camps of Indian Air Force and his village Gorari in Karakat, Bihar. His growing up in the several states in the country helped him to know the nation even before he knew about his village. The Air Force bases instilled in him three values for life. One, we are all equal no matter what work we do. This is what dignity of labour is. Two, every one of us loves our country in our own intimate and inseparable ways, irrespective of our religion, region, language, identity, faith and beliefs. This is what unity in diversity is. Three, integrity and simplicity is the true essence in life. This is what Satyamev Jayate is. His beliefs and experiences distilled to one lesson in life that he never forgets -‘We must be grateful’.

It’s this life lesson that designed his journey of social responsibility. While studying in Kendriya Vidyalayas across India, he witnessed equally and even more talented and hardworking students along with him who could not attain their full potential, while he progressed. This disparity in the design of fate and his values inspired him as a child to be the torch bearer of change in India.

Though his career in technology was thriving, his real calling to serve the nation was making him restless. He knew he needed more than just his will to reach his ultimate goal and sought his initial phase of growth in pursuing higher education. He joined the MBA programme at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in 2008. This was the time where the political scenery in the USA was at the freshest start. The had got its first African American president – President Barack Obama. His vision and his voice became the umbrella under which many young voices became the foundation of politics of hope, harmony and change. After serving McKinsey in Atlanta, Ghanshyam joined Harvard Kennedy School in their Masters of Public Administration (MPA) programme in 2009. Fearless as he was, he announced his candidature for president of the student union. He ended up as a runner up but this did not impede his growth as a voice of the future. He went on to become a student fellow at the Institute of Politics and won a stipend at Ash Centre for Democracy for a project that started his career into politics.

When Nitish Kumar Election Campaign led and managed by Ghanshyam and his team of students won him the State Assembly elections by a landslide in 2010, he couldn’t ignore the potential he had just seen and asked him to join full time in Bihar politics. Ghanshyam joined JDU and served as an adviser to the Bihar State President of the party right after his graduation from Harvard in 2011. He successfully managed many path-breaking campaigns for the state like the Harit Bihar campaign. Even when Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar after the Parliamentary elections in 2014, Ghanshyam served as a Secretary and Blog writer to him and helped him build rebuilt his political ground by exposing failed promises of Prime Minister Modi. He was made the communication advisor and spokesperson of JDU. Not only was Ghanshyam invited to run for Bihar Assembly elections in 2015 from his home ground Karakat, but the Chief Minister himself publicly appreciated Ghanshyam’s work and thought leadership in his film. In January 2016, Ghanshyam founded GoodEd Technologies with three other talented friends with the mission to help every student in India graduate from high school with good teaching resources at their disposal where teachers created their video lectures and offered it to students in an online format. Today the company serves more than 3,00,000 students across more than 400 districts in India.

In 2017, it was fate and his own worthy actions of Bihar Leadership Project that Ghanshyam got invited by Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, to join his team. Akhilesh Yadav made him the National Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party. He warmly invited Ghanshyam several times while serving as a Chief Minister to discuss new ideas for youth and education.

His humble background, great education, global exposure, high integrity and transformational mission to make a mark has brought him far. He has played a remarkable role in mentoring hundreds of youth in their career especially in areas of public leadership. He served as an Executive Member of the Harvard India Alumni Club. He has co-founded the Harvard India Conference and Harvard India Student group. He is also a founding member of Progressive Foundation- a non-profit based in Lucknow which works in education, health, sanitation and many public causes. He says his ultimate mission in politics is to forever open the doors for people who are ready to support education reforms and make a mark.