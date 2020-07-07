China is keen on inventing new ways to become unpopular. The dragon seeks to reduce everyone to ashes and assert its control over the surrounding territories. This is exactly what the country is done to Hong Kong by passing the ‘National Security Law’ – the law that has received all sorts of criticism globally. Let me enlighten you about this outrageously outrageous law…

What is the Law all about ?

China has decided to spread its tentacles into Hong Kong by strangling her citizens of their freedom. The law was meant to be imposed someday and that day has finally arrived. The 66 articles of the law were a secret to all- until now. The law criminalizes the following:

Secession – breaking away from the country Subversion – undermining the power or authority of the central government Terrorism – using violence or intimidation against people Collusion with foreign or external forces

The law came into effect just an hour before the 23rd anniversary of the city’s handover to China by Britain. Many critics say that the law is China’s sinister ‘birthday gift’ to Hong Kong.

The law gives Beijing the liberty to snatch away liberty from Hong Kong. Beijing will now decide how life is supposed to go on in Hong Kong. The law very conveniently curtails the freedom to protest and rise against the government in the name of reinstating ‘stability’.

Provisions of the law :

A maximum sentence of life imprisonment will be awarded to the slightest thing done under secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion. Beijing will set up its own security office in Hong Kong that cannot be tried by the Hong Kong jurisdiction. Hong Kong will have to establish a new national security commision under the guidance of a Beijing-appointed advisor. Only Beijing can have the power to interpret the law. Some trials will be held in secret. Individuals who break the law, foreign non-government organizations and the media will be under surveillance. The law applies to non-permanent residents and people from outside Hong Kong.

Background History :

Britain had assumed control over Hong Kong after signing the Treaty of Nanking in 1842, thereby ending the first Opium war. Britain was granted an additional 99 years of control over Hong Kong in 1898. After years of negotiation between China and Britain, Hong Kong was handed over to China on 1 July 1997. Under the British rule, a democratic government was established in Hong Kong in the late 1980s and became an important financial centre. Hong Kong is controlled by The People’s Republic of China and enjoys a lot of benefits like low tax rates, free trade and less government interference.

Since then, Hong Kong has been under the stress of losing its autonomy to China. Hong Kong has its own economic, political and judicial system and China cannot assert control over it. Under the Basic Law, China and Hong Kong are supposed to respect the ‘one country, two systems’ doctrine. This was supposed to go on till 2047, until China decided to impose the infamous National Security law this year.

Impact :