The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has set up an inter-ministerial committee to probe alleged violations of legal provisions by three Gandhi family trusts, namely Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

All the 3 Trusts are headed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and have top Congress Leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and P Chindambaram as members.

The committee led by a Special Director of the Enforcement Directorate will coordinate investigations into alleged violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Income Tax Act, and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) by these foundations, Twitter Handle of Home Ministry spokesperson tweeted on Wednesday.

MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) July 8, 2020

Rajiv Gandhi foundation was setup in 1991 and the charitable trust in 2002 which was headed by Sonia Gandhi. In June, the ruling BJP had accused the Congress and Manmohan Singh government for of “brazen fraud” in which it donated money from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

BJP had earlier launched attack on Congress over the China’s Funding of about Rs 1 crore and Zakir Naik’s Donation of Rs 50 lakh to the Gandhi Family Controlled Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, During UPA tenure the Money in the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) were also allegedly diverted to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Couple of weeks ago it was also disclosed that In 1991, the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh tried to allocate amount of Rs 100 crs meant for Union Budget to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation .

In its attack on Congress, BJP president JP Nadda had said, PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency,” Nadda had said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is chief of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the board includes Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram and Manmohan Singh.

On June 27, BJP President J.P. Nadda had alleged that the money received in the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) between 2005-2008 was diverted to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

The Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust is a registered not-for-profit organization set up in 2002 to address the developmental needs of the underprivileged in the country, especially the rural poor. On its board are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, businessman Ashok Ganguly, and Chartered Accountant Bansi Mehta.

The Trust’s name is mentioned in an alleged land grab case in Haryana by the CBI, in which the agency has made Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the main accused.

The then Congress Government of Haryana had allegedly handed over panchayat land to the Charitable Trust during 2004-14 in the name of public interest.

Hitting back, the Congress on Wednesday said that if the BJP uses its energy and time to resolve the issues of national interest instead of making false and unsuccessful attacks on Rahul Gandhi, it will be good for the country.

Rahul Gandhi in response to the probe set up by Home Ministry tweeted “Mr Modi believes the world is like him. He thinks every one has a price or can be intimidated. He will never understand that those who fight for the truth have no price and cannot be intimidated.”

Mr Modi believes the world is like him. He thinks every one has a price or can be intimidated. He will never understand that those who fight for the truth have no price and cannot be intimidated. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 8, 2020

To which BJP spokesperson replied, “Rahul ji Those whose whole family is out on Bail on corruption charges should not talk about “TRUTH” & why do you feel intimidated if you & your Mother haven’t erred? & Yes While Modi because of his Honesty is “Priceless”…every member of your family has a price tag & is Pliable”