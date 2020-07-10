A trail of accusations has been made between the ruling party BJP and its opposition, Congress after the Indo China border skirmishes. It further escalated on Sunday when Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, allegedly questioned Chinese donations to the PM CARES fund. This happened after BJP accused Rajiv Gandhi Foundation when President Sonia Gandhi amassed funds from the Chinese Embassy between 2005 and 2009 (Congress-led UPA government’s).

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation is presided over by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and comprises of top Congress leaders including Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and P Chidambaram.

The fight over who did it for legitimate reasons is where it comes down to. The PM CARES fund was launched on 28th March, 2020 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Former finance minister Palaniappan Chidambaram associated this with the Chinese attacking the borders saying it was a ‘jhoola diplomacy’ where the Chinese government bribed the Indian Government.

Chinese companies investing in a public fund in India is unusual from the funds received by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation for being a private force. Numerous laws like money laundering PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA and foreign contribution were violated by the Gandhi family. Chidambaram was also a part of the RGF trustee Members who defended taking 30$ thousand from China by accusing the BJP Government. He said several Chinese companies have contributed in the PM Cares Fund like Huawei, Xiomi, Paytmetc but it’s not confirmed at. A series of tweets were out mentioning BJP Government about accepting donations from China.

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM Cares) Fund has been brought up during a very disturbing time with the rise of Coronavirus in the country affecting lakhs.

Amit Malvya said that the RGF has not only taken money from the Chinese embassy in Delhi but also the Chinese government.

Not just the Embassy of The Peoples Republic of China in India but even the Government of People’s Republic of China is a donor to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Congress Presidnt Sonia Gandhi is the Chairperson of RGF. Dr MMS, Rahul Gandhi, PC and Priyanka Vadra sit on the board. pic.twitter.com/7jdLZZknC6 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 25, 2020

The foundation was made for helping the underprivileged. But Irani said, the fund has also helped Gandhi’s and their personal interest. “There is enough evidence that Sonia Gandhi has taken money for Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. It has helped her family as well, ” quoted Irani. RGF is a part of public record which has shown donations from Beijing. Whereas, the PM fund is private. Although the undertakings of it are private, judging whether it was okay to accept or not is not entirely easy.

The nation is in deep peril with the coronavirus. These donations were made during a time, when India is dealing with internal crisis. Denying possible support would not be a wise decision. Most of these donations were made before the 20 soldiers were martyred and although something serious came after, it would be impulsive not to seek help from the one’s who can support. Comparing such an emergency, to something done with a personal agenda is trivial. The public charitable fund was made to deal with the national crisis and providing relief to those who can’t. It is under the name of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi who has the best interest for the nation.

